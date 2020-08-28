Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Bank of America

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

EV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $17,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $10,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after buying an additional 272,061 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $9,843,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $6,870,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

