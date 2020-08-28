Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.19.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $117.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 546,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,167,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $3,360,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903 in the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.