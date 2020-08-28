KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

