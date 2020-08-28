Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Eaton Vance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth about $2,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

