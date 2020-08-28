Credit Suisse Group Raises Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Price Target to $41.00

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.75.

EV stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after buying an additional 120,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after buying an additional 272,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

