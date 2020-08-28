Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on URBN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after buying an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after purchasing an additional 131,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after buying an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.