Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.