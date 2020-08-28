Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 97.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $2,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

