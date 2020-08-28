Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has $56.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.04.

DKS stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $57.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

