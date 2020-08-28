Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at UBS Group

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 533,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

