Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $78.37 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.11.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

