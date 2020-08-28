Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Exfo posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXFO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 15.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 36.4% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exfo by 282.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exfo by 409.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

