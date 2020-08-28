Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 72.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 146.30, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $15.82.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.