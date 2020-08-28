Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of INTU opened at $345.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.18 and its 200-day moving average is $280.78. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

