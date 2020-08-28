Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,846,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 33.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 4,010.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Davita by 116.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

