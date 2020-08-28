Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,693,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.