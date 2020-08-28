Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $423,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,223 shares of company stock worth $94,510,177. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.59.

Shares of TWLO opened at $261.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

