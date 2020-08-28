1,978 Shares in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.58.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $221.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

