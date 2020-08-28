Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after buying an additional 97,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 62.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after buying an additional 337,035 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 16.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 637,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after buying an additional 90,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after buying an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $68.38 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.