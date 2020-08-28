Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 468,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 40.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 46.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,202,458 shares of company stock valued at $371,191,526. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.