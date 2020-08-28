Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Stake Reduced by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,614,000 after buying an additional 387,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,019,000 after buying an additional 2,610,787 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,944,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,585,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after buying an additional 260,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after buying an additional 651,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $61.21 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. Finally, Investec cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

