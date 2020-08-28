Keybank National Association OH Buys 640 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $123.58 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average of $124.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

