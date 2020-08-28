Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 in the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $32.61 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

