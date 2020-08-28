Keybank National Association OH Sells 333 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.17%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

