Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $1,078,561.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,379 shares of company stock worth $2,812,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

