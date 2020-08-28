Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 211 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,119 shares of company stock worth $21,311,952. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Nomura upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.42. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.62.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

