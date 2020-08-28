Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,755 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 44.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Masimo were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 36.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 124.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.14.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $219.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.