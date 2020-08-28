HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 46,017 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Old Republic International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,303,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at $350,703.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,320 shares of company stock worth $154,595. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

