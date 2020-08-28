Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,626 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of PDCE opened at $15.64 on Friday. PDC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

