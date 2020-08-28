Virtu Financial LLC Takes $167,000 Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,727 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FEYE. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $190,145,000 after buying an additional 4,599,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after buying an additional 402,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $2,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FEYE. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

