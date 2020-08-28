Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $809,313.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,767. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $96,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.