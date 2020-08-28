Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $123.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

