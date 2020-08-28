Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at BofA Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective increased by BofA Securities from $249.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BofA Securities currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.94.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $215.39 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $220.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,765,376.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.