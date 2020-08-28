Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $226.00 at Oppenheimer

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $226.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $215.39 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $220.56. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Splunk by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Splunk by 2,598.0% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,349 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Splunk by 963.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 440,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,630,000 after buying an additional 399,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

