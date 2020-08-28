Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $935,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $966,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

