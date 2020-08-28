Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.26. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.