Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.85.

Shares of WSM opened at $91.13 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $101.73. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,039,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

