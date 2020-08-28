Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

SXT stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

