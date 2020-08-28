Synovus Financial Corp Has $127,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 37.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 225.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 572,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 396,869 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

