HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

