Keybank National Association OH Has $480,000 Stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $933,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at $59,138,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

