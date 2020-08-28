Kevin Rendino Acquires 22,300 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $42,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 922,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 21st, Kevin Rendino acquired 8,520 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $16,358.40.
NASDAQ TURN opened at $1.97 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.
