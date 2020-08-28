Kevin Rendino Acquires 22,300 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $42,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 922,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, Kevin Rendino acquired 8,520 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $16,358.40.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $1.97 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 194,530 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.