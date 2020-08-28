HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.25.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $133.05 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $3,562,177.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock worth $17,695,390. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

