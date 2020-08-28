Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 153,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $42,600.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $42,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $40,725.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $42,450.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $44,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $41,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $41,975.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $41,700.00.

Yext stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Yext by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

