$0.15 EPS Expected for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.22. Banc of California reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,690.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 80.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 246,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $600.27 million, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.