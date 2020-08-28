Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALNY. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.25.

ALNY stock opened at $133.05 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,314.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

