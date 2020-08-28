HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

ALNY opened at $133.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $3,562,177.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock worth $17,695,390 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

