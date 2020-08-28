Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 800 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $74,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

