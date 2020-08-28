Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,695.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,846,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

