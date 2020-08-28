Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

ESTA opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $428.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.39. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares of Yext Inc Stock
Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares of Yext Inc Stock
$0.15 EPS Expected for Banc of California Inc This Quarter
$0.15 EPS Expected for Banc of California Inc This Quarter
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 800 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. Stock
Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 800 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report