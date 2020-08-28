Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

ESTA opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $428.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.39. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

